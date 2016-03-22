

The former vice president, while still Mugabe’s deputy, was also alleged to have held “clandestine” meetings with Ambassador Ray at undisclosed locations outside Harare.



It was claimed that Mujuru sought guarantees of financial assistance from the Americans in the event she managed to resettle power from Mugabe.



The veteran leader fired Mujuru from government and the ruling party, claiming she plotted to assassinate him.



However, Ambassador Ray denied holding clandestine meetings with Mujuru but insisted that she “has the interest of the country at heart”.



“I read of her being fired; but find it’s hard to believe the charges against her are true,” said the envoy.



“My relationship with Dr. Mujuru - both professional and personal when she was vice president - was good,” he added.



“I found her to be pragmatic and I believe she sincerely had the best interests of the country at heart.”





She is pragmatic enough to work with the MDC and has the intelligence and ability to find ways to work effectively with the international community," Ambassador Ray said, responding to questions from NewZimbabwe.com.The former envoy left Zimbabwe at the end tour in 2012. He was blocked by government from consoling the Mujuru family following the death of the ex-VP's husband, Retired General Solomon Mujuru, in a still unexplained fire in 2011.

