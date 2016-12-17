

Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transactions which accounted for 83,25 percent of the total value of the NPS transactions, increased by 23,25 percent to $1,284 billion in the week to December 2 . Point Of Sale (POS) transactions also increased by 11 percent from $104,97 million to $116,88 million during the week under review.



Mobile transactions increased by 29 percent from $92,28 million to $119,43 million while ATM transactions rose by 23 percent from $16,76 million to $20,61 million.



Cheque transactions, which account for a paltry 0,1 percent of the transactions on the NPS, declined 17,8 percent from $1,65 million to $1,36 million.







COMMENT - More cash increases the number of transactions. Dollarisation stopped hyperinflation, however it also reduced currency in the economy. - MrK

The central bank on November 28 injected $10 million worth of bond notes into circulation followed by an additional $7 million last week. The notes which trade at par with US dollar are expected to help ease a banknote shortage. The RBZ has said it will release a total of $75 million worth of bond notes by the end of this year.

