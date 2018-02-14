

Included in the list of farms are:



Hanneli Rupert’s LA Motte, which was recently set on fire. Hanneli Rupert is Johann Rupert’s daughter.



Denneguer, which BLF visited last year.



Rupert & Rothschild Vignerons. We know that Rothschild is the evil white family which former Finace Minister, the sellout Trevor Manuel, represents and works for.



The High Court refused to lift the interdicts against BLF. We accept this but we say the interdict is only for BLF members but other landless black people are free to occupy the farms.



These interdicts and court appearances are very expensive and as poor black people, we do not have the means to oppose them all. We will consult and make a decision on the best way to advance the struggle for land prior to the next court date.



Land thieves are using the courts to illegally remove President Zuma and they are also using the courts to stop black people from reclaiming the land which was stolen.



Like President Zuma, we are constitutional delinquents, and we are not afraid of these courts which seek to maintain our landlessness!



Land or Death!



ISSUED BY THE PROVINCIAL COORDINATING COMMITTEE OF BLACK FIRST LAND FIRST WESTERN CAPE (BLF-WC PCC)



13 February 2018



Contact Details



Black First Land First Mail: blackfirstlandfirst@gmail.com



Ncedisa Mpemnyama

(BLF-WC Chairperson)

Cell: +27 73 110 0334



Feziwe Sigqumo

(BLF-WC Secretary General)

Cell: +27 84 953 3374





COMMENT -POSTED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018 BY BLACK FIRST LAND FIRSTBLF Western Cape says voetsek Johann Rupert, we are coming for our land!Black First Land First Western Cape (BLF-WC) is not phased by Johann Rupert’s tantrums. Rupert continues to use courts to interdict BLF from the land that his family stole from the black majority. The vexatious interdicts are meant to intimidate and dissuade BLF from exercising its mission, which is to expropriate land from the likes of Rupert who continues to hoard our land and farms, while we, the landless black masses, continue to be landless, starved and hungry.The land thief, Rupert, is clearly shaken by BLF as proponents of radical economic transformation, in particular, our strong belief in land return without compensation.Today, 13 February 2018, the Western Cape High Court – Court Room 16, heard the matters which include 10 farms which the land thieves wish to interdict black landless masses from. The matter will return to the High Court on 27 February 2018.

Labels: LAND REFORM