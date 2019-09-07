

Dr Kaunda said that he is devastated by the death of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, adding that his death was a moment of heartbreak and sadness for him.



Dr Kaunda recalled that President Mugabe worked hard to fight colonialism, racism, as well as bringing independence to Zimbabwe.



The 95-year-old founding father referred to the late Mugabe as a brother and colleague in the common struggle of liberation for Africa.



Dr Kaunda told President Mnangagwa that he prays that unfriendly forces will not rise and vilify President Mugabe for his governance and development record during his reign in Zimbabwe.



Dr Kaunda prayed that God will comfort Mr Mugabe’s family and the people of Zimbabwe during their time of grief.



President Robert Mugabe died today Friday September 6, 2019 aged 95, in a Singaporean hospital where he has been receiving medical treatment.



The late Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years from 1980 to 2017 when he was deposed by the military in a bloodless transition of power.





Labels: KENNETH KAUNDA, ROBERT MUGABE