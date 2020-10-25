(LUSAKA TIMES) Civil servants advised not to be salary dependent, but engage in income generation ventures

By Chief Editor- October 25, 20204131 views

According to Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa 10 new companies have arrived in the Province in the last 12 months.





Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has urged civil servants in the Province to participate in the various agricultural outgrower schemes as a way of creating another income stream for themselves.





Mr. Chilangwa explained that civil servants should not just depend on their monthly salary but embrace the agriculture revolution that is happening in Luapula Province to earn more money.



