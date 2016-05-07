The Vaccine Origin Of Monkey Virus Epidemics



The result was that millions of people worldwide have become infected with monkey viruses. This has been the case for: HIV, SV40, Ebola and Zika. It is remarkable that all these viruses have been known to vaccine producers for over half a century.



HIV AND SV40



MrK: This evidence is from an interview with the head of vaccine development at the Merck corporation, dr. Maurice Hilleman. In his words, "we brought the AIDS virus to the United States".





(YOUTUBE) Vaccine pioneer admits adding cancer-causing virus to Vaccine



(Natural News) Merck vaccine scientist Dr. Maurice Hilleman admitted presence of SV40, AIDS and cancer viruses in vaccines



(NaturalNews) One of the most prominent vaccine scientists in the history of the vaccine industry -- a Merck scientist -- made a recording where he openly admits that vaccines given to Americans were contaminated with leukemia and cancer viruses. In response, his colleagues (who are also recorded here) break out into laughter and seem to think it's hilarious. They then suggest that because these vaccines are first tested in Russia, they will help the U.S. win the Olympics because the Russian athletes will all be "loaded down with tumors." (Thus, they knew these vaccines caused cancer in humans.)



This isn't some conspiracy theory -- these are the words of a top Merck scientist who probably had no idea that his recording would be widely reviewed across the internet (which didn't even exist when he made this recording). He probably thought this would remain a secret forever. When asked why this didn't get out to the press, he replied "Obviously you don't go out, this is a scientific affair within the scientific community."



In other words, vaccine scientists cover for vaccine scientists. They keep all their dirty secrets within their own circle of silence and don't reveal the truth about the contamination of their vaccines.



You can hear this interview at:

http://naturalnews.tv/v.asp?v=13EAAF22CDA367...



Here is the full transcript. (Thanks are due to Dr. Len Horowitz for finding this recording and making it publicly available.)



Transcript of audio interview with Dr. Maurice Hilleman

Dr. Len Horowitz: Listen now to the voice of the worlds leading vaccine expert Dr Maurice Hilleman, Chief of the Merck Pharmaceutical Company's vaccine division relay this problem he was having with imported monkeys. He best explains the origin of AIDS, but what you are about to hear was cut from any public disclosures.



Dr Maurice Hilleman: and I think that vaccines have to be considered the bargain basement technology for the 20th century.



Narrator: 50 years ago when Maurice Hilleman was a high school student in Miles City Montana, he hoped he might qualify as a management trainee for the local JC Penney's store. Instead he went on to pioneer more breakthroughs in vaccine research and development than anyone in the history of American medicine. Among the discoveries he made at Merck, are vaccines for mumps, rubella and measles…



Dr Edward Shorter: Tell me how you found SV40 and the polio vaccine.



Dr Maurice Hilleman: Well, that was at Merck. Yeah, I came to Merck. And uh, I was going to develop vaccines. And we had wild viruses in those days. You remember the wild monkey kidney viruses and so forth? And I finally after 6 months gave up and said that you cannot develop vaccines with these damn monkeys, we're finished and if I can't do something I'm going to quit, I'm not going to try it. So I went down to see Bill Mann at the zoo in Washington DC and I told Bill Mann, I said "look, I got a problem and I don't know what the hell to do." Bill Mann is a real bright guy. I said that these lousy monkeys are picking it up while being stored in the airports in transit, loading, off loading. He said, very simply, you go ahead and get your monkeys out of West Africa and get the African Green, bring them into Madrid unload them there, there is no other traffic there for animals, fly them into Philadelphia and pick them up. Or fly them into New York and pick them up, right off the airplane. So we brought African Greens in and I didn't know we were importing the AIDS virus at the time.



Miscellaneous background voices:…(laughter)… it was you who introduced the AIDS virus into the country. Now we know! (laughter) This is the real story! (laughter) What Merck won't do to develop a vaccine! (laughter)



Dr Maurice Hilleman: So what he did, he brought in, I mean we brought in those monkeys, I only had those and this was the solution because those monkeys didn't have the wild viruses but we…



Dr Edward Shorter: Wait, why didn't the greens have the wild viruses since they came from Africa?



Dr Maurice Hilleman: …because they weren't, they weren't, they weren't being infected in these group holding things with all the other 40 different viruses…



Dr Edward Shorter: but they had the ones that they brought from the jungle though...



Dr Maurice Hilleman: …yeah, they had those, but those were relatively few what you do you have a gang housing you're going to have an epidemic transmission of infection in a confined space. So anyway, the greens came in and now we have these and were taking our stocks to clean them up and god now I'm discovering new viruses. So, I said Judas Priest. Well I got an invitation from the Sister Kinney Foundation which was the opposing foundation when it was the live virus…



Dr Edward Shorter: Ah, right…



Dr Maurice Hilleman: Yeah, they had jumped on the Sabin's band wagon and they had asked me to come down and give a talk at the Sister Kinney Foundation meeting and I saw it was an international meeting and god, what am I going to talk about? I know what I'm going to do, I'm going to talk about the detection of non detectable viruses as a topic.



Dr Albert Sabin …there were those who didn't want a live virus vaccine… (unintelligible) …concentrated all its efforts on getting more and more people to use the killed virus vaccine, while they were supporting me for research on the live viruses.



Dr Maurice Hilleman: So now I got to have something (laughter), you know that going to attract attention. And gee, I thought that damn SV40, I mean that damn vaculating agent that we have, I'm just going to pick that particular one, that virus has got to be in vaccines, it's got to be in the Sabin's vaccines so I quick tested it (laughter) and sure enough it was in there.



Dr Edward Shorter: I'll be damned



Dr Maurice Hilleman: … And so now…



Dr Edward Shorter: …so you just took stocks of Sabin's vaccines off the shelf here at Merck…



Dr Maurice Hilleman: …yeah, well it had been made, it was made at Merck…



Dr Edward Shorter: You were making it for Sabin at this point?



Dr Maurice Hilleman: …Yeah, it was made before I came…



Dr Edward Shorter: yeah, but at this point Sabin is still just doing massive field trials…



Dr Maurice Hilleman: …uh huh



Dr Edward Shorter: okay,



Dr Maurice Hilleman: …in Russia and so forth. So I go down and I talked about the detection of non detectable viruses and told Albert, I said listen Albert you know you and I are good friends but I'm going to go down there and you're going to get upset. I'm going to talk about the virus that it's in your vaccine. You're going to get rid of the virus, don't worry about it, you're going to get rid of it… but umm, so of course Albert was very upset...



Dr Edward Shorter: What did he say?



Dr Maurice Hilleman: …well he said basically, that this is just another obfuscation that's going to upset vaccines. I said well you know, you're absolutely right, but we have a new era here we have a new era of the detection and the important thing is to get rid of these viruses.



Dr Edward Shorter: Why would he call it an obfuscation if it was a virus that was contaminating the vaccine?



Dr Maurice Hilleman: …well there are 40 different viruses in these vaccines anyway that we were inactivating and uh,



Dr Edward Shorter: but you weren't inactivating his though…



Dr Maurice Hilleman: …no that's right, but yellow fever vaccine had leukemia virus in it and you know this was in the days of very crude science. So anyway I went down and talked to him and said well, why are you concerned about it? Well I said "I'll tell you what, I have a feeling in my bones that this virus is different, I don't know why to tell you this but I …(unintelligible) …I just think this virus will have some long term effects." And he said what? And I said "cancer". (laughter) I said Albert, you probably think I'm nuts, but I just have that feeling. Well in the mean time we had taken this virus and put it into monkeys and into hamsters. So we had this meeting and that was sort of the topic of the day and the jokes that were going around was that "gee, we would win the Olympics because the Russians would all be loaded down with tumors." (laughter) This was where the vaccine was being tested, this was where… so, uhh, and it really destroyed the meeting and it was sort of the topic. Well anyway…



Dr Edward Shorter: Was this the physicians… (unintelligible) …meeting in New York?



Dr Maurice Hilleman …well no, this was at Sister Kinney…



Dr Edward Shorter: Sister Kinney, right…



Dr Maurice Hilleman: …and Del Becco (sp) got up and he foresaw problems with these kinds of agents.



Dr Edward Shorter: Why didn't this get out into the press?



Dr Maurice Hilleman: …well, I guess it did I don't remember. We had no press release on it. Obviously you don't go out, this is a scientific affair within the scientific community…



Voice of news reporter: …an historic victory over a dread disease is dramatically unfolded at the U of Michigan. Here scientists usher in a new medical age with the monumental reports that prove that the Salk vaccine against crippling polio to be a sensational success. It's a day of triumph for 40 year old Dr. Jonas E Salk developer of the vaccine. He arrives here with Basil O'Connor the head of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis that financed the tests. Hundreds of reporters and scientists gathered from all over the nation gathered for the momentous announcement….



Dr Albert Sabin: …it was too much of a show, it was too much Hollywood. There was too much exaggeration and the impression in 1957 that was, no in 1954 that was given was that the problem had been solved , polio had been conquered.



Dr Maurice Hilleman: …but, anyway we knew it was in our seed stock from making vaccines. That virus you see, is one in 10,000 particles is not an activated… (unintelligible) …it was good science at the time because that was what you did. You didn't worry about these wild viruses.



Dr Edward Shorter: So you discovered, it wasn't being inactivated in the Salk vaccine?



Dr Maurice Hilleman: …Right. So then the next thing you know is, 3, 4 weeks after that we found that there were tumors popping up on these hamsters.



Dr. Len Horowitz: Despite AIDS and Leukemia suddenly becoming pandemic from "wild viruses" Hilleman said, this was "good science" at that time.



NaturalNews wishes to thank Dr. Len Horowitz for uncovering this interview from the national archives, and for getting it released so the public can learn the truth behind the deadly vaccine industry.



ZIKA



Zika was first isolated from a rhesus monkey in Uganda in 1947, by the Rockefeller Foundation. From the patent office, purchasable on line for a mere E599,-.



Patent: Zika virus (ATCC® VR-84™)

Name of Depositor: J. Casals, Rockefeller Foundation

Source: Blood from experimental forest sentinel rhesus monkey, Uganda, 1947

Year of Origin: 1947





EBOLA



The ebola outbreak started as suddenly as it ended. This is because the virus was the same it had always been. Ebola is far too virulent to survive in the human population for any length of time. Any virus that kills it's host with 3 weeks doesn't have the potential to infect a lot of people. On top of that, an ebola patient is only infectious in a few days before their death, when the disease is at it's worst. In other words, there is not a lot of opportunity for this disease to infect a lot of people. So how did a lot of people end up dying from ebola? The answer is that a lot of people were infected at once, and then the disease did what it does and the epidemic burned itself out. So how did lots of people get to be infected all at once? And how did the Zaire Ebola Virus make it all the way to Guinea, if not by migrating flocks of fruitbats or chimpanzees? The most obvious explanation is that a lot of people were injected with ebola, whether by accident or on purpose, as part of a vaccination campaign, and then sent home.



Either way, there is a biowarfare lab within 80 miles of



The VHFC or Viral Hemorrhagic Fever Consortium in Kenema, Sierra Leone, is staffed by employees of Harvard, the Broad Institute, Tulane University, Corgenix, Autoimmune Technologies LLC, University of Texas Medial Branch, Zalgen Labs, and more. The team is headed by dr. Robert Garry.



The explanations for the HIV and later the Ebola virus epidemic have been prosaic. The notion that 1) monkey hunters in jungle somewhere ate these monkeys, got infected that way and 2) this led to a slow, spreading generalized epidemic breaking free from it's former jungle environment.There is a simpler, more direct explanation. That explanation is, that for decades, western scientists have flown to Africa, trapped monkeys and flew them to the United States. From this organ tissue, they cultivated vaccines. Not all the monkey viruses were removed from these vaccines.

