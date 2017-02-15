The Chase-Equitable merger not only created the world’s largest bank in terms of assets and deposits but also gave the Rockefeller family, which con-trolled Equitable, a strong connection to Chase. The Rockefellers have been asso-ciated with Chase ever since.



We don’t know what was said between Malema and Renwick but leaked pictures show the two men in deep conversation. After meeting Lord Renwick, EFF radically altered its anti-imperialist stance and has since become an agent of imperialism. They have also denounced radical land reform as well as Robert Mugabe, who is the only person who has been able to return land to black people in Southern Africa in recent times. The most bizarre, and still to be explained, policy change of the EFF after meeting Renwick is the attack on the late President Mandela’s legacy. Not even a year before, the EFF was singing praises of Mandela including leading a big procession to his home after his death to pay homage to him.



What has led to the change of heart? One explanation is that white global capitalism is worried that it has elevated Mandela to such a high point that he is likely to be regarded as a saint by even the white population. This is not acceptable as its inconsistent with black representation by white supremacy. In this context Mandela must necessarily be brought down to normal black status as a figure with no legacy to celebrate. Whites have used Mandela when it suited them – now they are abusing him. It’s the same old story. What is shocking is to see the willingness of Julius Malema and company to do the dirty work of white supremacy.



Robin Renwick with Nelson Mandela. Nelson Mandela referred to Robin Renwick as his advisor.

Lord Robin Renwick – Malema’s new friend – is a nasty piece of work. He is a chief imperialist negotiator who was deployed to Southern Africa by the Queen under the Margaret Thatcher administration. He has successfully negotiated neo-colonial settlements consecutively in Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa. In November 1978 he was deployed to Zimbabwe, where he was appointed head of the Rhodesia Department in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. He later served as Political Adviser to the Governor of ‘Rhodesia’. He had clear instructions to find a suitable black successor government that was: amicable to working with the British, willing to keep the economy in the hands of White Monopoly Capital, and, willing to accept the neo-colonial constitution drafted by the British that served to protect White minority rights. As indicated below, in order to delay and confuse the process of negotiations Renwick is not shy to share his strategy:



“So we produced a rather wild plan, if you like, rather than recognising Muzorewa we should change the constitution into a respectable constitution but with protection for minority rights and that we should ourselves take over the running of the country for a period and then de-colonise it as we had in other countries.”



Bishop Abel Muzorewa signs the Lancaster House Agreement seated next to British Foreign Secretary Lord Carrington.



The Muzorewa sham independence process fell apart but it did buy the British colonialists breathing space and cut the momentum of the armed struggle. The British were reluctantly forced to hand over power to Robert Mugabe via agreements made at Lancaster.



Robin Renwick was closely involved in the process of what he calls ‘decolonising’ Zimbabwe. He convinced Robert Mugabe, who was adamant on arm struggle for liberation, to delay the real liberation of the Zimbabwean people by another 20 years by leaving the economy and the land in the hands of the British. The Queen awarded Renwick with the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) in 1980 for his service to the crown. Traditionally these awards go to those who “hold high and confidential offices within Her Majesty’s colonial possessions, and in reward for services rendered to the Crown in relation to the foreign affairs of the Empire”.



In 1987 Robin Renwick was deployed to South Africa by the Queen under similar instructions. South Africa had declared a state of emergency and like Zimbabwe (seven years earlier) was costing European investors billions of rands. Renwick’s orders were to find a suitable successor to President PW Botha, for the purpose of freeing Nelson Mandela who the British had identified as the black leader that they could best work with, and drafting a new neo-colonial constitution that protected the rights of the white minority who owned the SA economy. Renwick also had instructions to get SA to agree to giving Namibia its independence. Two conditions were attached to this nominal independence. Firstly, that no radical return of land must be realized and secondly, that SA destroys all its nuclear weapons. South Africa has been allowed to develop nuclear power under white rule but the global white system was worried that independence would put the bomb in black hands. Renwick, achieved both objectives within a four year period.



In his book ‘Mission to South Africa, Diary of a Revolution’ Renwick details the critical role he played in convincing Nelson Mandela to abandon there ANCs policy on nationalisation. He became close friends with Nelson Mandela who regarded him as his advisor during the negotiation process between 1987 and 1991. The Queen Knighted Renwich in 1989 for his service rendered to the crown in SA.



Renwick serves in the House of Lords in the British Parliament and has business links to the Rothchilds, the Ruperts and some of the biggest multinational companies in the world including mining companies in Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa that mine gold, diamonds, copper, coal, natural gas, petroleum etc. In Africa he has held director positions in SAB Miller the second largest brewery in the world, Harmony Gold the third largest gold mining company in SA, Gem Diamonds a company linked to forceful removal of Bushmen peoples in Botswana. I must be pointed out that Gem Diamonds also has mines in the following African countries: Angola, Botswana, Central African Republic, DRC and Lesotho.



Here are some of the key changes to policy that Renwick has already achieved with the EFF:



Abandoned revolutionary violence to reclaim land.

Pledged loyalty to section 25 of the SA Constitution which is about buying land.

Attacked Zimbabwean land redistribution.

Announced alliance with the DA.

Embarked on an anti Gupta and anti Zuma campaign instead of fighting white capital.

Formed an anti Gupta and anti Zuma alliance with the representative of white monopoly capital, Johann Rupert.



Malema is attending private meetings in the Chamber of Commerce under the ‘Chantam House Rule’. This means that it’s a secret, that one bind oneself to, not to reveal who one is meeting with. This includes meetings with affiliates of the principal party(s). White Power handlers like Renwick are preparing Julius Malema, like they prepared Nelson Mandela in the 1990’s, to carry out the mandate of the Queen.



In the press conference held after the London tour, the EFF had promised to make the footage of the secret meeting available. In fact the media was asked by the EFF to get directly in touch with the award winning film maker Rehad Desai to get the footage. All attempts to get the footage from Desai has been totally unsuccessful. Check this exchange with a Black Opinion journalist:







“[2015/12/02, 10:46 PM]



Hi Rehad and Zivia,



I heard on news that you recorded meetings held during EFF UK tour. Please advise when footage will be uploaded on the net and if you managed to film all meetings held during EFFs tour?



Response from Rehad:







Hi



My arrangement re: footage is with Mbuyiseni, what he decides to put up on the internet is a matter for him to decide. Any queries you may have I would ask you to contact him directly.



Best “



But this is contrary to the publicly stated view that the film maker would make the footage available to whoever asked for it. Anyway the BO journalist persisted; and sent another request to Desai:







“[2015/12/02, 10:53 PM]



Hi Rehad,



Please assist with clarity with the following:



Did you film the investors meeting at the royal institute of international affairs also known as Chatham house. The one where lord Robin Renwick was?







Also the footage you captured was for EFF, where you hired as a camera man for EFF or were you there as a film maker? “







Rehad’s response:



“No not all. I have been granted privileged access to film for a documentary I am making.”







The BO journalist asked further:



“Did you film the investors meeting at at the Chatham House the Royal Institute of International Relations? The one wherelord Robin Renwick was?”







Rehad responded:



“As I stated I am making an independent documentary film, I am not hired by the EFF. We filmed all of the meetings including Chatham house.



In what capacity are you asking these questions? Please desist from attempting to use me to fight your battles with the EFF whatever they are. I find you questions and tone objectionable.”



BO left it there. Its clear that Rehad Desai could not make available the discussion at the secret meeting. The public offer that the footage would be made available was just for show and EFF knows that the media would not follow up on the matter and therefore the meeting remains secret. Clearly, the film maker was put in a difficult position where he was put on the spot for a matter he had no mandate to deliver on. This seems to be the modus operandi of EFF. It knows the media is not interested in its contradictions or lies. The media has for instance up to now not cared to ask what happed to the promise of occupying ABSA which was the key demand of the march to the JSE. The relationship between the media and the anti Zuma faction is now decidedly unethical.



EFF shall not reveal the content of the secret meeting. However we can clearly observe the policy changes that are directly linked to the meeting.



Lord Robin Renwick is yet again being mandated to make sure that the coming post 1994 revolution is subverted. Finding a South African Abel Tendekayi Muzorewa like leader, who would be wiling to ensure that white interests are taken care of while presenting the fight as one for economic freedom, is an integral part of that mandate. There is little doubt that South Africa is facing real prospects of an anti capitalist and anti settler colonialist revolution in terms of which every sector of black life – the poor, the unemployed, the landless, the black middle class which faces racism everyday and black business that is subverted by white capital – shall all come together as one radical block to defeat white monopoly capital and thereby end white rule. Just like in the the 1970’s in Zimbabwe when colonialism was under attack by revolutionary forces a reactionary was found in Muzorewa, in South Africa under similar conditions Mandela was tamed to lead the people to the 1994 sell out settlement. The same colonial forces are now terrified that they may be swept under by a revolutionary upheaval in SA. To this end they have identified their South African post 1994 Muzorewa – Juluis Malema.



So, what unites Malema and Robin Renwick who up to a few years ago was still trying a regime change in Zimbabwe? An important dimension that needs serious consideration here is that Renwick has massive interest in the energy sector. EFF support for the Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan, who is poised to unleash privatization, explains how the financial interests of Renwick shall be taken care of. The big question in this context is, what is Renwick giving in exchange? The value of the pound right now is very high and this makes conditions conducive for Renwick to spend for his political and imperialist project. Evidently, Renwick has been very consistent in serving the British Empire. It must be asked – has Mr Malema now finally agreed to serve Empire, if not, what is he doing with the servant of the Queen?



The following questions must be asked to the EFF leaders:



When are they releasing the unedited footage of their meeting with Robin Renwick and company?

What did EFF hope to achieve by meeting a coup plotter and arch imperialist?

What did Renwick give EFF and what did they (EFF) promise in return?

How is working with Johann Rupert consistent with their stated aim of “land expropriation without compensation” and “nationalisation”?

Has EFF now changed policy from viewing white monopoly capital as the enemy into seeing it as a strategic partner to topple Zuma?

Does EFF care for the billions stolen everyday by white capital?

How is working with the DA advancing the interests of the black majority?





COMMENT - On the EFF's betrayal, their deal with the infamous Lord Renwick to turn away from land reform. So who is Lord Renwick? Lord Renwick has directorships of the following: Vallar PLC - the investment vehicle of Nat Rothschild , son of Jacob, 4th Lord Rothschild (great-grandson of the 1st Lord Rothschild who funded Cecil Rhodes ) and the future 5th Lord Rothschild. SABMiller - which was advised by NM Rothschild., Lord Renwick also advised Lord Carrington during the Lancaster House negotiations. ( Lord Carrington was also the Chairman of David Rockefeller founded and once chaired Bilderberg Group.)However Lord Renswick's main job seems to be Vice Chair of Investment Banking at JPMorgan Europe and Vice Chair of JPMorgan Cazenove, owned by the's JPMorgan Chase

