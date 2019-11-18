COMMENT - This document highlights the fact that international institutions have targeted Zimbabwe for psychological operations, which should be no surprise to anyone, however this is confirmation. - MrKTOP SECRETHUMINT OperationsMandeep K. Dhami, PhDHuman Systems Group, Information Management Department, Dstl10 March 2011

"Some even believe we are (...) conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure - one world, if you will. If that's the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it." David Rockefeller, Memoirs

