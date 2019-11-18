JTRIG - Targeting Zimbabwe Through PsyopsCOMMENT - This document highlights the fact that international institutions have targeted Zimbabwe for psychological operations, which should be no surprise to anyone, however this is confirmation. - MrK
TOP SECRET
(JTRIG) Behavioural Science Support for JTRIG’s (Joint Threat Research and Intelligence Group’s) Effects and Online
HUMINT Operations
Mandeep K. Dhami, PhD
Human Systems Group, Information Management Department, Dstl
10 March 2011
Two of the Global team’s current aims are regime change in Zimbabwe by discrediting the present regime
