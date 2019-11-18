Monday, November 18, 2019

JTRIG - Targeting Zimbabwe Through Psyops

COMMENT - This document highlights the fact that international institutions have targeted Zimbabwe for psychological operations, which should be no surprise to anyone, however this is confirmation. - MrK

TOP SECRET

(JTRIG) Behavioural Science Support for JTRIG’s (Joint Threat Research and Intelligence Group’s) Effects and Online

HUMINT Operations
Mandeep K. Dhami, PhD
Human Systems Group, Information Management Department, Dstl
10 March 2011

Two of the Global team’s current aims are regime change in Zimbabwe by discrediting the present regime

